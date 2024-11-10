EL AL funds rescue flights for Israelis from violent Amsterdam attack

Israel’s flag carrier EL AL operated and funded rescue flights for Israelis escaping this weekend’s violent attack in Amsterdam at a cost of several million shekels to the company, it said.

While Israeli officials asked EL AL to operate the rescue flights, the airline said it fully funded and operated them.

The need for rescue flights followed violent attacks against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans after a soccer match between Maccabi and Ajax on Thursday evening.

Footage of the attack showed Israelis being beaten and chased in the streets.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported on Friday that the violent attacks against Israelis were a result of a planned attack against Jews organized in a Telegram group. Israelis land at Ben-Gurion Airport following the antisemitic attacks on Israelis and Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in Amsterdam, November 8, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Some 63 people were detained by authorities, and four remain in custody.

Bringing the Israeli citizens back to Israel

Initially, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed that two rescue flights be sent out, while the IDF said it would send a rescue mission.

Later, the prime minister’s office said that “in light of the situation and in accordance with recommendations from professionals, it has been decided that it is not necessary to send a professional rescue delegation to the Netherlands.”

“Instead, efforts will be focused on providing civilian air travel solutions to bring our citizens back,” the prime minister’s office added.

Six rescue flights were sent by EL AL on Friday, followed by two more on Saturday, with around 2,000 Israelis flown back to Israel completely free of charge. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The rescue flights operated during Shabbat after receiving permission from the Chief Rabbis of Israel.

Over 10,000 calls were taken by the company, which backed up its customer support line with hundreds of additional call center representatives.

“EL AL undertook to aid the Israeli public and the state and will continue to do so when needed,” the company said Saturday.

Jerusalem Post Staff and Mathilda Heller contributed to this report.