'Obsessive, systematic smear campaign': Brothers in Arms sue Otzma Yehudit MK for defamation

The Brothers in Arms organization on Sunday filed a defamation lawsuit with the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court, seeking NIS 1.12 million in damages against Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen.

The suit centers on what the movement describes as Cohen's "attempt to incite, divide, and sow discord" through a series of false and inflammatory posts in recent months.

According to the lawsuit, Cohen attempted to link the Brothers in Arms organization to an espionage case it had no connection to, flagrantly violating a gag order intended to protect state security.

Cohen's 'smear campaign'

The lawsuit details what it calls Cohen's "obsessive, systematic smear campaign," alleging that he compromised national security by exposing classified information deemed by security officials as harmful to the state.

The suit lists Cohen’s statements, accusing him of baseless accusations and dangerous incitement. The organization is represented by attorneys Amit Mor and Vicky Hacmon from the law office of Naschitz, Brandes, Amir & Co. MK Almog Cohen argues with MK Ofer Cassif during a House committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on October 29, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

A spokesperson for Brothers in Arms stated, "At a time when the entire nation is engaged in a war against a ruthless enemy, and thousands of our volunteers are working day and night for Israel's security, MK Cohen, a public representative in Israel, is relentlessly undermining our efforts with malicious falsehoods, activating a network of tweeters to spread a conspiracy theory against Brothers in Arms with full knowledge and intent."

"We call on MK Cohen to keep his promise, show up, and defend himself against this lawsuit. It’s time for the court to have its say and prevent Cohen from compromising state security and undermining thousands of dedicated volunteers. Brothers in Arms will continue to work for Israel's security and social resilience, without fear and without bias."