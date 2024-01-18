Jerusalem Post
Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen interrogated by Lahav 433

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 18, 2024 13:24

Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen was interrogated by special investigations unit Lahav 433 following a complaint that was filed against him 11 years ago, Hebrew media reported on Thursday.

Cohen reportedly assaulted an individual, injuring the other person in 2013 while he was serving as a police officer.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi told Cohen, "Do not bow your head to those who try to terrorize you. Such a transparent attempt at silencing you seriously harms the public's trust in this system, which sometimes operates as if we are in Soviet Russia, and makes everyone realize how urgently a fundamental correction is needed here."

This is a developing story.

