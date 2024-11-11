Sirens activated in Jerusalem hills as IAF intercepts missile form Yemen, drones from Iraq

Sirens sounded across the Jerusalem hills, Beit Shemesh, Kiryat Arba, and surrounding communities early Monday morning.

The IDF confirmed that it had identified a single missile launch from Yemen, which was successfully intercepted with no casualties reported. However, explosions were heard in Beit Shemesh and nearby areas. Police and Magen David Adom (MDA) teams began scanning the affected locations for potential damage or debris.

Firefighters from the Beit Shemesh station were deployed to inspect and secure the area. Following reports from residents, they discovered a fire that had impacted local vegetation and a vehicle. Crews arrived at the scene to contain and extinguish the fire.

שריפה פרצה באזור בית שמש, נבדק אם כתוצאה משברי מיירט@ItayBlumental @VeredPelman(צילום: שימוש לפי סעיף 27 א') pic.twitter.com/edbrYotDK0 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 11, 2024

Drones from Iraq

Separately, the IAF confirmed that it had successfully intercepted four drones that approached Israel from the east. Two of the UAVs were intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.

Pro-Iranian militia in Iraq took responsibility for the drones, Israeli media reported, citing Arab media.

Earlier, Yemen’s Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah television channel reported airstrikes in the Amran and Saada regions, both under rebel control, accusing the United States and the United Kingdom of carrying out the attacks.