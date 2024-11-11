Amsterdam pogrom linked to Israel delegitimization, Hague proceedings, says FM Sa'ar

There is a direct line between the violent attacks on Israelis in Amsterdam, and the international legal proceedings in The Hague, newly appointed Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar claimed at his official ministerial handover ceremony on Sunday.

The Amsterdam pogrom, Sa'ar added, tangibly demonstrated how "delegitimizing Israel translates into dehumanizing every Israeli, every Jew.”

Sa'ar recently returned from a short visit to Amsterdam in the aftermath of last Thursday's attacks.

Recounting the events, Sa'ar said that shortly after receiving reports of the violence against Israelis in the Dutch capital he "immediately took action."

"I was in contact with my Dutch counterpart, seeking urgent solutions on the ground. Early in the morning, I decided to go to the Netherlands, in coordination with the Prime Minister, to demonstrate our commitment to protecting the lives of Israelis and Jews everywhere, and to ensure that the severe pogrom there was addressed appropriately by Dutch authorities and to raise the flag of the fight against malignant antisemitism for the whole world to see."

The rising antisemitism in Europe has a "goal," Sa'ar said, which is the destruction of the State of Israel.

"While old antisemitism targeted Jews, the new antisemitism targets the Jewish state, making every Jew a target."

Given this, Sa'ar commended the decision of the Berlin Regional Court to make the phrase "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" illegal.

The slogan, prolifically used among pro-Palestine and anti-Israel activists, is considered to refer to the destruction of the Jewish State between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

However, Sa'ar added that it is not merely the existence of the Jewish State which is targeted, but its right to defend itself.

Israel's right to self-defense is codified in the UN Charter, however, the ICJ and ICC have been working to deny Israel this right, Sa'ar continued.

Regional diplomacy

These factors combined mean Israel is facing "a difficult diplomatic period," Sa'ar added.

However, he stressed that, despite the threats, Israel should not forget that it is presented with an opportunity to develop a "comprehensive and updated diplomatic assessment."

"Israel’s firm stance in the past year and its achievements in the fight against the Iranian axis have made it an even more important regional and international player." Calling for normalization, Sa'ar said that Israel's "desire to expand the circle of peace and normalization with the Arab world remains unchanged."

He also acknowledged the importance of the region's minority groups, including the Kurdish people, calling them Israel's "natural allies."

"They are a national minority in four countries, with autonomy in two of them—de facto in Syria and de jure in Iraq’s constitution. They suffer from oppression and aggression from Iran and Turkey. We must reach out to them and strengthen our ties."

He similarly expressed solidarity with the Druze minority in Syria.