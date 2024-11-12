US not limiting military assistance to Israel, but may act later

The United States is not limiting military aid to Israel given that the IDF has taken steps to improve the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters in Washington on Tuesday.

“When it comes to humanitarian assistance, we have seen some steps being taken,” Patel said as the 30-day deadline passed by which Israel had to meet certain requirements in Gaza to avoid the triggering of a mechanism by which military aid would be limited.

Washington had warned Israel last month military aid could be limited until progress was made. It did so based on Memorandum 20 which links such aid to humanitarian actions.

Patel spoke just days after independent Famine Review Committee of experts assessed that “There is a "strong likelihood that famine is imminent in areas" of the northern Gaza Strip.

"Immediate action, within days not weeks, is required from all actors who are directly taking part in the conflict, or have influence on its conduct, to avert and alleviate this catastrophic situation," the independent Famine Review Committee (FRC) said in a rare alert. Transfer of humanitarian aid trucks into the Gaza strip through the “Kisufim” passage (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Israel is not off the hook

On Tuesday, however, Patel declared that enough progress had been made so that Israel would avoid for the moment any restrictions on aid.

He stressed that this did not let Israel off the hook and that the Biden administration would be closely monitoring the situation to ensure that additional measures were taken.

“There need to be some additional steps that are also taken but most importantly, we need to see this, these kinds of efforts, sustained over a long period of time,” he said.

“If we do not see consistent progress, we will enforce US law and we will make sure we are doing so appropriately,” Patel explained.

With less than three months left to of US President Joe Biden's terms, concern is high his administration no longer has the clout needed to pressure Israel on Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken went over US expectations on the prevention of starvation in Gaza when he met Monday in Washington with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

“The Secretary emphasized the importance of ensuring those changes lead to an actual improvement.. including through the delivery of additional assistance to civilians throughout Gaza,” the State Department said.

“The Secretary further reiterated the importance that Israel take every possible step to minimize civilian harm,” it added.