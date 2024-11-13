How Western Negev residents cope with trauma after October 7 - study

A new study explored how western Negev communities cope with stress following the October 7 attack, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) published on Tuesday.

Nitzan Eilon, a BGU doctoral student who lives in Moshav Netiv Ha'asara and was saved on October 7, surveyed about 600 residents of the western Negev communities (aged 18-91), starting 100 days after the massacre.

The study, with the help of Prof. Orna Braun-Lewensohn, examined how residents in these communities cope with war-related stress.

Eilon found that there was a high level of resilience within these communities, although it differed between age groups. On a 7-point scale, people’s sense of resilience and the belief that life is still meaningful scored an average of 3.54 and 4.44.

However, trust in the IDF was relatively low (an average of 2.33 out of 5).

Among the participants, 64% were residents of the kibbutzim, and 33% were the next generation of the families that founded the kibbutz or the Moshav where they live. A majority of them were home on October 7, with 45% of them directly experiencing the infiltration of the terrorists.

More than half of the respondents reported that they had a family member/close friend who was murdered, kidnapped, or hurt during the attacks on October 7.

Difference of stress in generations

The research also found that older residents were more resilient than younger ones. Those with higher levels of resilience, community trust, and a sense of purpose showed lower stress and anxiety.

"These resources were essential in reducing stress reactions during the attack," Eilon explained.

Within the survey, younger people ages 18-30 showed higher levels of anxiety, depression and physical distress than older adults (61 and over).

Women were shown to experience more psychological distress and have more negative emotions in comparison to men and additionally sought out more emotional support.

Eilon explained that community bonds, a sense of purpose, and attachment developed in childhood are essential to managing stress caused by October 7. She also noted that with the ongoing war and the fact that there are hostages still in Gaza, it is essential to continue studying and providing support for the emotional impact of war.