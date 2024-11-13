Israel rejects aid groups' Gaza report, says it 'relies on partial information'

Israel rejected on Wednesday accusations made by eight international aid groups, including Oxfam and Save the Children, that Israel had failed to meet US demands to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Washington said on Tuesday that Israel had made progress in implementing the list of demands, which it had given Israel 30 days to complete or face a potential halt in US military support. Tuesday marked the deadline for meeting the demands.

COGAT, the branch of the Israeli military that coordinates humanitarian aid to Gaza, said humanitarian organizations had not coordinated with or sought information from the military before filing their report and thus had produced a conclusion based on "partial information."

IDF soldiers operate in southern Lebanon, November 13, 2024. (credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

The military said the organizations had evaluated a joint task force of the military and international bodies for humanitarian aid "despite none of the organizations being partners in this room or aware of the processes occurring there."

Israel to continue humanitarian efforts

The Israeli military "intends to continue its tireless efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in the Strip during the ongoing conflict," a statement said.

The Biden administration has provided strong support to Israel since Hamas-led terrorists attacked the country in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, with 101 of which still held hostage in the Gaza Strip.

The US deadline expired just days after global food security experts said there was a "strong likelihood that famine is imminent" in parts of northern Gaza, an assertion also rejected outright by Israel as it presses its military offensive against Hamas terrorists in the area.