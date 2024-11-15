Trump appointee Pete Hegseth appears on Yair Netanyahu's podcast

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Fox News host Pete Hegseth to be Secretary of Defense on Thursday in another controversial move for his future cabinet.

Hegseth, a military veteran and Fox and Friends co-host, has been criticized by some American political figures for his lack of relevant experience beyond his military career. Hegseth has not held any senior defense policy-making roles, experience that many conservatives expected for this position.

Hegseth is also likely to get rid of higher-ranking generals in the Department of Defense who he believes are too "woke," something Trump promised to do in his campaign.

Approximately three years ago, Hegseth was interviewed by Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on his podcast.

In their discussion, they went over many things that Hesgeth has criticized the Biden administration for, including "woke" policies influencing government.

Discussion on The Yair Netanyahu Show

In their discussion, Yair Netanyahu and Hegseth addressed the "radical changes" America has experienced since the January 6 Capitol attack and the protests following George Floyd's death. They expressed concerns about the "dangers facing America, Israel, and Europe," citing "restrictions on freedom of speech, freedom of thought, and civil liberties" imposed by the progressive left.

Hegseth specifically highlighted the "threat to freedom of expression posed by censorship from high-tech companies and cancel culture."

Hegseth has hosted Fox and Friends, a Trump favorite, for the past eight years. He is a reservist officer in the National Guard and has previously served as an infantry company commander in Guantanamo, Iraq, and Afghanistan.