IAF intercepts drone over Rehovot from east

The IAF intercepted a drone over Rehovot after sirens were activated Sunday morning near Yavne and Ness Ziyon, the IDF confirmed on Sunday.

No casualties were reported, though one woman was wounded en route to a protected area.

Residents of Gaza border communities claim to have seen the unmanned aircraft cruising at low altitude, heading toward Israel's Center region.

Eastward-bound drones

In the last few days, sirens were triggered in Israel's southernmost city of Eilat, in which an Israeli Navy vessel intercepted a drone from the east. Israelis take cover inside a bomb shelter at the Ben Gurion airport as a siren alert is sounded in Tel Aviv, October 1, 2024 (credit: Dor Pazuelo/Flash90)

In an additional incident, a drone was intercepted by the IAF after penetrating into Israel's Arava region.

Last week, the IAF intercepted another drone intrusion from the east prior to entering Israeli territory, with fragments of the intercepted aircraft falling in an open area within the Golan Heights.