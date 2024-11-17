1,000 haredi IDF draft orders sent out, 6,000 more over 2 months

The IDF on Sunday issued 1,000 new draft notices to haredim as part of 7,000 draft orders which it will issue over the next 6-8 weeks.

New Defense Minister Yisrael Katz did not block the issuing of the orders and has said he will not block the other 6,000 summons, even though one of the main reasons Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently ousted Yoav Gallant from the position was to have an ally who would be more flexible toward the haredim on the issue.

This past Friday, he said that he would soon start working with the IDF and the various haredi leaders to try to reach a consensus on a pathway forward.

In his message about finding a compromise, Katz praised both IDF combat fighters who have "fought with courage and given their lives" for Israel as well as "preserving the world of Torah which is important for our identity as a nation and state."

The notices also went out just as Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa will be replacing Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asur in the coming days as head of the Human Resources Command for the IDF, including handling the haredi draft issue.

Low numbers of haredim drafted this summer

They also come after 3,000 draft notices went out in an earlier round this past summer, which led to drafting just under 300 haredim.

In fact, due to the low number of haredim who were drafted, the IDF more than doubled the number of notices being sent out in this round of draft attempts, hoping to reach higher total numbers of haredim actually joining the army.

At the same time, IDF sources made it clear that they view the wider issue of haredim joining the IDF as primarily an issue for the government.

The IDF was pressed that out of around 930 arrest orders it has issued for haredim who have refused their draft orders, there has been no noticeable spike in actual arrests.

The impression given by IDF sources was that there will not be a wave of arrests, even if there might be a small number from time to time, and that mainly those haredim who refused draft notices will be restricted from international travel, as they could be arrested at the airport.

Of the around 300 of new draftees, 50% are ages 18-20, meaning less often married, 40% are ages 21-23, and 10% are ages 24 and up.

Of the around 300 of new draftees, 50% are ages 18-20, meaning less often married, 40% are ages 21-23, and 10% are ages 24 and up.

One new option for service which the IDF has added for haredim to make service more attractive is serving in technical and logistical capacities at a Hardened Aircraft Shelter at an air force base section where only men will serve.

Another new option is the Yoav Track within the Logistics Command, which can mean fulfilling a wide variety of technical and logistics roles throughout the military, and not just in the air force.

Also, on December 26 the IDF will open a new haredi fighting brigade, distinct from Netzach Yehuda, which has been the target brigade for haredim to date, but already has turned off many of the ultra-orthodox because it has a reputation for being more religious Zionist than haredi.

Additionally, there is a new unit of haredim serving at the camp Ofer Prison, and that program is expected to grow.

There is a new lieutenant colonel, with a Hasidic Chabad background, who is focused on haredi affairs and making sure new inductees are comfortable and are having their needs addressed.

While the IDF’s progress on drafting haredim has been modest, given the around 65,000 haredim who are theoretically eligible to be drafted, it did see a 85% rise in relative terms of haredim joining in the last third of the year.

Around 900 joined, which if the military keeps pace, would get the total new haredi draftees up to 2,700 annually from 1,800 annually.

This comes after the IDF started to issue summons to all haredim who reach the age of 16.5 as is done with the rest of the population, on top of the already older haredim, which the IDf is now trying to retroactively draft.

IDF sources said that they had hoped to jump to 1,300 for the last third of the year, and are still hoping to raise the annual numbers even much higher.

Despite those optimistic ambitions, other IDF sources acknowledged that the fact that only around 10% of haredim in the first round of 3,000 draftees showed up for service, could signal continued hard times going forward.