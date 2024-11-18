Historic first: Female Israeli combat soldiers conduct Lebanon operations

For the first time in Israel’s military history, female combat soldiers entered Lebanon as part of an operational mission. Northern Command chief Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin approved the deployment of a team from the combat intelligence battalion into southern Lebanon several weeks ago.

Since the onset of the war, the combat intelligence team, consisting of female soldiers, had been stationed near the Syrian border and in the Mount Dov region. Their tasks included gathering intelligence, identifying terrorist operatives, creating target lists, and directing fire from ground and aerial forces to neutralize threats and dismantle terrorist infrastructure.

Corporal Tehila, 21, a soldier from the Eit Battalion, described her experience in several operations, including identifying individuals linked to terrorist activities.

“Southern Lebanon? We went in on foot. How much weight did we carry? Too much,” she said with a laugh. “Around 40% of our body weight. We were preparing for a long ambush.”

Corporal Shani, 20, explained the mission’s logistics: “We walked about 1.5 kilometers into Lebanon, established a position in the field, maintained camouflage, and began intelligence collection using observation tools. Operationally, we entered areas untouched by Israeli forces since the Second Lebanon War.” IDF's women Operational Hummer Driving Instructors seen at a gas station in the northern town of Katsrin, Golan Heights on February 8, 2024. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

The soldiers revealed that the mission uncovered valuable intelligence on anti-tank missile sites, buildings used by Hezbollah, and precise target locations. “In one case, we guided tank fire based on our photographs. The images we captured directly incriminated Hezbollah, showcasing their weaponry inside homes and villages. Later, attack helicopters struck those targets,” said Corporal Shani.

Female soldiers behind enemy lines

The team initially planned to remain behind enemy lines for over 24 hours near a village with known Hezbollah activity. However, an unexpected fire broke out in the area, forcing their evacuation after 12 hours. “The retreat through dense vegetation was highly challenging,” they noted.

Reflecting on the mission, the soldiers said their focus was entirely on concealing their position and gathering intelligence. Only upon returning to Israel did they fully process the gravity of their operation.

Corporal Shani expressed her pride: “We’re the first-ever female combat team to enter Lebanon. Telling my family was emotional—my mom was upset, but my dad was proud. There’s no fear in the moment, just adrenaline. You focus entirely on the mission.”

Corporal Tehila concluded with a message of encouragement: “Girls joining combat units are often told they won’t get meaningful missions, but this proves otherwise. If you push yourself and excel, incredible opportunities await.”