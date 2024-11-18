'His blood is on your hands': Noam Party targets A-G with Ayalon banner

The far-right Noam Party placed a banner on Tel Aviv's Ayalon Highway targeting Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara on Monday, Israeli media reported.

The banner features the attorney general's photo alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's with the caption, "His blood (God forbid) is on your hands."

In a statement to X/Twitter, the Noam Party wrote, "It would be interesting to check how many times [Channel 12 reporter] Dafna Liel has used this statement regarding the hate-filled incitement by the Kaplanists, the media, the left-wing politicians such as [Yair] Lapid and Yair Golan."

מעניין לבדוק כמה פעמים דפנה ליאל כתבה את המשפט הזה ביחס להסתות רוויות השנאה של הקפלניסטים, התקשורת ופוליטיקאים מהשמאל כדוגמת לפיד ויאיר גולן. https://t.co/Yy9UJ8Tyb1 — מפלגת נעם (@noamparty) November 18, 2024

The banner and statements by Noam come following the flares fired at Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea. Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi criticized the attorney-general in a post to X/Twitter for "giving a hand" to the incitement against Netanyahu.

מבוקר עד ערב נמשכת ההסתה הפרועה נגד ראש הממשלה נתניהו - באולפנים, ברשתות, ברחובות. מי שנותנים יד למופע הזה הם בהרב מיארה, איסמן ואחרים כמו השופט עודד שחם, המהווים מגן אנושי לאווירה המסיתה הזו.הנורות האדומות כבר דולקות זמן רב, צורחות באזהרה חדה, והם שותקים. אם חלילה יישפך דם -… — שלמה קרעי - Shlomo Karhi (@shlomo_karhi) November 16, 2024

"The prime minister is in clear danger, and the attorney general, the head of the Shin Bet, and the law enforcement are busy playing politics and fabricated investigations, with clear political persecution of Netanyahu."

Criticisms of the Noam Party's banner

MK Naor Shiri of Yesh Atid appealed to State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman against the Noam Party after they installed the banner targeting the attorney general, alleging it violated the law, Maariv reported on Monday.

In his appeal, Shiri wrote, "A party led by a racist, homophobic, and extremist figure cannot use taxpayer money to fund personal propaganda against those responsible for protecting the public's rights, particularly from direct harm by the party itself."

"This incident adds to a worrying trend in Israel's political and public systems. Division and incitement are hallmarks of the racist Noam Party."

ח"כ נאור שירי (יש עתיד) פנה למבקר המדינה אנגלמן כנגד מפלגת נעם בראשות סגן שר אבי מעוז, לאחר שאלו תלו מעל נתיבי איילון בתל אביב, שלט נגד היועצת המשפטית לממשלה, בטענה שמדובר בעבירה על החוק: "יש לאסור את הפרסום ולקנוס את המפלגה בסכום אשר שימש לפרסום הכרזה הבזויה הזו" pic.twitter.com/KMVPTXNkD5 — בנצי רובין (@bentzi_r) November 18, 2024

"In light of the publication targeting the attorney general and the dangerous propaganda spread by the Noam Party, I respectfully urge you to prohibit the use of Israeli public funds for propaganda aimed at figures safeguarding Israel's democratic character. The publication should be banned, and the party should be fined for the amount spent on this disgraceful campaign. This is a test for Israeli democracy and those tasked with defending it," Shiri stated.

Labor Party MK Efrat Rayten also criticized the banner, stating, "This is what deliberate incitement by the government against state institutions and the rule of law looks like. The Noam Party, a coalition member, has placed a billboard on the Ayalon Highway that incites violence against the attorney general."

כך נראית הסתה מכוונת מטעם השלטון נגד רשויות המדינה ושלטון החוק.מפלגת נעם, שחברה בקואליציה, מפרסמת שלט באיילון שמתיר את דמה של היועמ"שית.פעולה מתוכננת ש-ל-ט-ו-נ-י-ת שמצטרפת לשלל אמירות מסוכנות ומוטרפות של שרים נגד היועמ"שית כמו: ׳אויבת העם', ׳האישה הכי מסוכנת׳, ׳הקם להורגך השכם… https://t.co/9cfOvXJeFx — ️Efrat Rayten אפרת רייטן (@Efratrayten1) November 18, 2024

"This is a calculated, government-driven act that joins numerous dangerous and deranged statements by ministers against the attorney general, including calling her an ‘enemy of the people,’ ‘the most dangerous woman,’ and saying, ‘If someone comes to kill you, kill them first.’ Those inciting, those silent, and anyone complicit in this madness is guilty."