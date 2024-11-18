Using abbreviations in texts may make you seem insincere - study

Using abbreviations while texting can make you seem insincere, according to a new research study published by the American Psychological Association in the Journal of Experimental Psychology.

The study involved eight experiments with over 5,300 participants. Researchers found that participants who used abbreviations while texting were perceived as putting in less effort, resulting in fewer responses.

The research was led by David Fang, a doctoral student in behavioral marketing at Stanford University. He explained, “We thought texters might like abbreviations because it would convey an informal sense of closeness, so we were surprised that abbreviations elicited negative perceptions about people who use them.”

Almost all participants reported using a shortened phrase while texting, like “IDK,” instead of “I don’t know.” However, most of the thousands surveyed didn’t believe others would like these abbreviations.

Shorter and fewer responses

Researchers analyzed the conversation histories of participants on Discord and Tinder across 37 countries. The results showed that texters who used abbreviations received shorter and fewer responses.

Additional experiments also allowed participants to rate their texting conversations with people who were or weren’t using abbreviations.

“While our overall results on age were mixed, it’s clear that younger people are not particularly fond of abbreviations, though the strength of this aversion may vary by age,” Fang said.

The research showed that texting with abbreviations could contribute to feelings of loneliness as, over time, people receive less frequent or positive replies to their messages, Fang said. But he doesn’t believe people should stop using abbreviations altogether.

“We often tailor the effort we put into conversations to match the significance of the relationship. In some cases, it makes sense to invest less effort and accept being perceived as less sincere, like quickly texting with a delivery driver,” Fang said.

“However, our findings are especially relevant when we want to appear more sincere and strengthen social ties, such as at the beginning of a relationship or when we need to make a good impression.”