Less than half of Israelis think gov't war decisions based on professional considerations - poll

Just 37% of Jewish Israelis and 22% of Arab Israelis think that professional considerations are those driving decisions about the war made by Israel's political leadership, a poll by the Israel Democracy Institute released Wednesday found.

This differs significantly across political affiliations, with 51% of those on the Right expressing that they trust that the political echelon's decisions on the war are guided by professional considerations. Some 18% of those in the center, and 13% of those on the Left expressed this trust.

A large minority (41%) of Jewish Israelis on the political Right think that Israel's political leadership is not primarily guided by professional considerations when making decisions about the war, the poll also found.

The poll, presented at the institute's conference on Security and Democracy on Wednesday, also examined Israelis' trust in the IDF.

While Jewish Israeli trust in the IDF has been high during the Israel-Hamas war, hovering around 85% during most of the past year, trust in the IDF senior command is lower, with just a 66.5% trust rating. IDF operating in the Gaza Strip, November 3, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

This trust differs over the political spectrum. Some 62% of those on the Right expressed trust in IDF senior command, the poll found. Some 80% of Israeli Jews on the Left expressed trust in the IDF senior command, and 73.5% of Israeli Jews in the center expressed this trust.

Trust in the IDF is much lower in the Israeli Arab sector and stood around 40% in October, the poll found.

The haredi sector also expressed less trust in the IDF, with 52% of haredim saying they trust the IDF "very much" or "quite a lot." Some 40% of the haredi population said that they have "low" or "non-existent" trust in the IDF.

The poll also examined the impacts of the war on perceptions of Israel's conscription model, finding "sizable change."

"Previous years have seen a consistent rise in the share of (Jewish) respondents who support ending mandatory military conscription and transforming the IDF into an all-volunteer force," the IDI said, noting that this has "changed dramatically." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Support for a volunteer model

Support for shifting to an all-volunteer model has fallen from a 2022 high of 47% to 27%, and opposition to this idea has climbed sharply.

The poll also found widespread opposition to the idea of restricting women's military service in order to accommodate for an ultra-Orthodox draft, the IDI said, stressing that this spanned the political spectrum. Among Israeli Jews, 76% opposed this type of restriction.

"Even in the national religious public, 62% disagree with such restrictions," the IDI said.

The survey was conducted via internet and phone in October of 2024. Some 600 men and women were interviewed in Hebrew and 150 in Arabic. Respondents constitute a representative sample of Israel's adult population aged 18 and over, according to the IDI, which said that the maximum sampling error was ±3.58% at a confidence level of 95%.