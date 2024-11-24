'Inhumanity of the enemies of the Jewish people': Israeli leaders react to Zvi Kogan's murder

Numerous members of Israel’s Knesset expressed feelings of sadness, horror, and anger at the news of Chabad emissary Zvi Kogan’s murder in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday morning.

President Isaac Herzog said he "mourned with sorrow and outrage" at the news of Kogan's death, adding, "This vile antisemitic attack is a reminder of the inhumanity of the enemies of the Jewish people. It will not deter us from continuing to grow flourishing communities in the UAE or anywhere - especially with the help of the dedicated commitment and work of the Chabad emissaries all over the world."

Herzog also thanked the UAE authorities for their efforts in finding Kogan and added that he "trusts they will work tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice. "

Religious Affairs Minister Michael Malchiali shared his condolences after hearing “the difficult news of the cold-blooded murder of the emissary in Abu Dhabi, the holy Rabbi Zvi Kogan, by vile killers,” Ynet reported. Chabad emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan. (credit: Chabad/X)

“My condolences to his wife, who worked together with him in acts of kindness and God's sanctification in their mission. In this difficult time, I am strengthening the hands of Chabad Chassidim and Chabad emissaries around the world.

“This criminal act is a wake-up call to take care of the safety of Chabad emissaries and members of Jewish communities around the world."

Yair Lapid responds

Similar sentiments were shared by Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, who had personally contacted the Emirati Foreign Affairs Minister to look into the case.

"How terrible and sad that this is how it ended. This is an antisemitic terrorist event, and the two countries will cooperate in investigating the murder and bringing the criminals to justice," Lapid wrote on X/Twitter. "I send my condolences to his family and the Chabad community."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he received the news of Kogan's murder with "deep shock" and sent his condolences to "his wife, his family and Chabad followers as a whole."

"Chabad emissaries have been working for decades with love and out of a sense of responsibility for the people of Israel everywhere in the world," Smotrich added. "The State of Israel is committed to their security and the security of Jews around the world. The security forces together with the authorities in the United Emirates will work to find the vile terrorists and bring them to justice."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir added to the list of those mourning Kogan.

"I send my condolences from the bottom of my heart and share in the sorrow of the Kogan family and the sorrow of all Chabad Chassidim and emissaries in Israel and around the world for the murder of the Chabad emissary in the Emirates Rabbi Zvi Kogan the 14th," he wrote.