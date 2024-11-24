UAE confirms Chabad emissary missing, security sources warned of potential attacks

The UAE has officially announced it is monitoring the disappearance of Chabad emissary Zvi Kogan, who is a Moldovan citizen, the Director of the Foreign Nationals Affairs Department at the Foreign Ministry, Majed Al Mansoori, announced on Saturday.

This comes after Israel's Prime Minister's Office announced an investigation into the case on Saturday, saying in confirmation that "Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan citizen and Chabad emissary residing in the United Arab Emirates, has been missing since Thursday afternoon."

It also said the Mossad and authorities in the Gulf country had opened the investigation based on information that the man’s disappearance was related to “a terrorist incident,” without providing further details.

The UAE's Al Mansoori said that the UAE is "in close contact with his [Kogan's] family to provide them with all means of necessary support."

He added that the ministry was also in contact with the Moldovan Embassy in Abu Dhabi. Chabad emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan, November 23, 2024. (credit: via walla!)

"His Excellency underscored that the Ministry of Interior (MoI) is implementing extensive measures in its search for the missing person, affirming that the relevant authorities in the UAE have initiated the search operations and investigations immediately following the receipt of the report," Al Mansoori said.

The statement made no mention of the fact that Kogan is also an Israeli citizen.

A source with ties to Emirati authorities told N12 News, "There is great shock and anger following the disappearance of Chabad emissary Zvi Kogan. This comes after several years of no unusual security incidents in the UAE."

Prior warnings

TAM-C, an Israeli-American geopolitical intelligence firm, put out an alert on October 1 about the possible targeting of Israeli citizens in Dubai. In a post, the firm notes:

"TAM-C, an Israeli-American geopolitical intelligence firm, wrote a post on social media saying that 'the disappearance and suspected murder of [Zvi Kogan in Dubai] this week highlights the escalating risks facing the United Arab Emirates amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.'"

TAM-C noted that on October 1st, it received classified intelligence from sources revealing terror plots targeting Israelis in the UAE.

On September 28, a Ground Truth Network source reportedly warned TAM-C of potential attacks.

"The source indicated that specific hotels are being targeted, with reports suggesting that staff members at these hotels may be involved in the identification of potential targets," TAM-C reported.

"The source also stated that they receive tips when Israeli citizens arrive at the Dubai International Airport."