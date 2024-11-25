Justice Minister Levin blocks vote on Chief Justice appointment amid ongoing dispute

Justice Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) will not hold a vote to appoint a permanent chief justice at a meeting of the Judicial Selection Committee on Thursday, a spokesperson for Levin confirmed on Monday.

The decision is in apparent violation of a High Court of Justice ruling on September 8, according to which Levin was required to “convene the committee for the purpose of electing a Chief Justice.”

The mechanism to appoint the chief justice has been a bone of contention between Levin and the judicial system.

Former chief justice Esther Hayut retired in October 2023, and judges Uzi Fogelman and currently Yitzhak Amit served since then as interim chief justices.

Traditionally, the position is filled by the longest-serving member of the bench, who is currently Amit. Levin, however, prefers the conservative judge Yosef Elron, and has argued that this "seniority" method is not statutory and should not always apply. THE JUSTICES hold a High Court hearing. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Timing is unclear

Levin therefore refrained from convening the committee so as not to enable Amit to be elected, as Amit likely enjoys a majority in the committee.

However, in response to a petition arguing that Levin did not have the authority to continue delaying the vote for the position, the High Court in September gave Levin 14 days to announce the candidates, and an additional 45 days to convene the committee. Thursday’s meeting is the result of the ruling.

Levin viewed the ruling as an encroachment on his authority. He encouraged citizens to file reservations against Amit, and therefore intends to debate these reservations on Thursday, without holding a vote.

There is no other meeting currently scheduled after Thursday, and therefore it is unclear when the vote will be held.