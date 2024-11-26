‘Oz LeYehuda’ program pairs IDF soldiers with Torah study in memory of fallen commander

A new initiative, the "Oz LeYehuda" program, pairs IDF soldiers with community volunteers for Torah study during weekends and leave, reflecting the values of Yehuda Cohen, a Givati Brigade commander who was killed in combat in Gaza.

The program is one of two projects launched to honor Cohen’s legacy, alongside the Yehuda Lookout Point in the northern Jordan Valley.

"Oz LeYehuda" program

The program was inspired by Cohen’s belief in the spiritual power of learning to enhance military service. “Learning helps me feel more connected as part of my daily service to God in the army,” Cohen once said, a sentiment that forms the foundation of this initiative.

The program brings soldiers closer to their faith and community while enriching their sense of purpose.

Yehuda Lookout Point

The second initiative is the Yehuda Lookout Point, a rest area and observation site in the Jordan Valley near Cohen’s hometown of Shadmot Mehola. An Israeli soldier wears a Jewish prayer shawl and tefillin as he prays, in Ashkelon, southern Israel October 10, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA)

The site provides visitors with panoramic views, insights into the region’s history, and a chance to reflect on Cohen’s dedication to the land he cherished and defended.

Preserving Cohen’s legacy

Cohen grew up in Shadmot Mehola, attended the Hesder Yeshiva in Hispin, and studied at the pre-military academy in Eli before serving in the IDF for six and a half years. He was instrumental in saving lives during the Simchat Torah attacks in Nahal Oz, weeks before his death in combat.

The initiatives, detailed on the fundraising platform Givechak, aim to ensure Cohen’s values of faith, courage, and dedication to Israel continue to inspire future generations. For more information or to contribute, visit Givechak.