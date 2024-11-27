IDF confirms Hamas commander found in former Gaza school

The IAF located and precisely struck Mumin Al-Jabari, a senior terrorist in Hamas’ Gaza City Brigade’s sniper unit, the IDF announced in a statement on Wednesday overnight.

According to the IDF, Al-Jabari was operating within a structure that previously served as the Al-Tabaeen school.

"Al-Jabari directed and carried out terror attacks against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip and stored a large amount of weapons in the room in which he operated," the statement said.

"In August, the IDF struck the structure, used as an active shelter, and eliminated over 30 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists."

"This is another example of the Islamic Jihad's systematic exploitation of civilian infrastructure and the civilian population as a human shield for its terrorist activities," the IDF stated. IDF soldiers from the Kfir brgigade operate in the Gaza Strip, November 20, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Commitment to civilians

The strike was conducted using IDF and ISA intelligence, and the IDF reiterated that steps were taken before the strike to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, "including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence."

The IDF concluded by reiterating its commitment to continue operating against terrorists who embed themselves in schools and other civilian infrastructure as a shelter.