High Court offers compromise on military funeral for Asaf Dagan, after taking his own life

The family of Maj. (res.) Asaf Dagan was offered a compromise by the High Court of Justice on Monday, such that Dagan would receive a military burial in a civilian cemetery.

Dagan took his own life in Atlit in October after suffering from severe PTSD, according to his sister.

His family has pushed for him to be given a military funeral; however, the IDF senior command has resisted this, as legally fallen soldiers must either be in service or on the way to or from service to be recognized.

His family has argued that the day Dagan took his own life while he was on his way to serve in the Air Force command at IDF Headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Dagan was 38 years old and had served in the IDF on a permanent and reserve basis for the past 15 years, where he was required to report for duty at least every 60 days for refresher courses.

Dagan served 140 days in 2023 and 50 in 2024, and since he was released from full service four years ago, he has only worked in the reserves. Gravestones at Jerusalem War Cemetary, September 24, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Recognizing victims of PTSD as fallen soldiers

The IDF has been hesitant to recognize IDF soldiers who take their own lives due to PTSD as fallen soldiers, as doing so would give the families additional rights and benefits, including pensions.

Dagan's sister says he asked for help at least twice during his permanent service; however, he never received the help he needed.

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the Defense Ministry would approve a military burial in a civilian cemetery, although this was also protested by the family.

Things were further complicated by the recognition of Ze’ev Erlich as a fallen soldier despite him being a civilian who snuck into combat illegally.