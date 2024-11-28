IAF strikes terrorists in southern Lebanon amid ceasefire

The Israeli air force used precision strikes to fire at terrorists in southern Lebanon on Thursday after IDF troops identified two terrorists arriving at a known terror base, which had acted as a launch point for dozens of rockets toward Israel, the IDF said in a statement Thursday evening.

As a result, the IDF has remained in southern Lebanon and reportedly also conducted two strikes in Sidon.

A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon went into effect Wednesday morning.

Results of eliminating senior echelon

“This agreement is the result of months of fighting, particularly the last three months. Many achievements have been made in Lebanon—intense work, determined efforts, eliminating the entire senior echelon and all the commanders. We must remember this. Think back: from Jawad Al-Tawil at the beginning of January and onward—all the targeted eliminations, all the strikes, the entire chain of command," IDF Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi said Thursday.

Halevi noted that the IDF is moving toward a new phase in the war with Lebanon.