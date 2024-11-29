Indictment filed against Israeli citizen who pledged allegiance to ISIS

The Southern District Attorney's Office filed an indictment on Friday against Muhammed Amash, an Israeli citizen who had sworn allegiance to ISIS, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and police said in a joint statement.

The indictment charged Amash with security offenses, which include membership in a terror organization and support of it and incitement to terrorism.

Amash, 24, was originally from Jisr e-Zarka in Israel's northern coastal plain and was a student at the Technological College of Beersheba.

Arrested in November, his investigation revealed that he had enrolled in the ranks of the terror group and had sworn allegiance to it. He operated Instagram accounts via which he shared content pertaining to ISIS and inciting terrorism.

The operation "sheds light on the influence of the terrorist organization the Islamic State (ISIS) in Israel, which inspired deadly attacks carried out by Israeli citizens," the joint statement read. An ISIS member carries an Islamic State flag in Syria. (credit: NDLA)

Previous cases

"This arrest follows other recently revealed incidents in which young people were arrested after confessing their support for ISIS and pledging allegiance to the organization."

In October, an indictment was filed against Abdel Rahman Muhammad Ibrahim Mahajana, 19, a resident of Umm el-Fahm in northern Israel, who had been arrested for pledging allegiance to ISIS.

Documents regarding the production of explosives had been found in his possession.