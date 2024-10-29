Indictment filed against Umm al-Fahm resident who pledged allegiance to ISIS

An indictment by the Haifa district attorney's office was filed on Tuesday against an Israeli Arab resident of Umm al-Fahm, who was arrested for pledging allegiance to ISIS and planning to carry out terror attacks in Israel, the Shin Bet said.

This individual, named Abdel Rahman Muhammad Ibrahim Mahajana, 19, also participated in anti-Israel riots during Operation Guardian of the Walls three years ago.

An investigation concluded that Rahman had sworn allegiance to ISIS a number of times during the past month, and documents dealing with the production of explosives were also found in his possession, the Shin Bet discovered.

Among his possessions was a will he had prepared about a year ago in which he expressed his desire to be martyred and be separated from his family. Objects found in the custody of a resident in Umm al-Fahm who swore allegiance to ISIS. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Disturbing trend of Israeli citizens planning terror attacks against own civilians

"This incident joins the series of arrests made against Israeli citizens who planned to carry out terrorist activities in Israel," a Shin Bet official said.

"The trend in which Israeli citizens are involved in terrorism and espionage is extremely serious, and security will act hard against those involved," the official continued.