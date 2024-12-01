Ben-Gvir: Time is right to incentivise Gazans to emigrate from the strip

The prime minister has been more receptive to the idea of incentivizing the emigration of Gazans from the Gaza Strip, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir suggested in an interview with Army Radio Sunday morning.

"I want encouragement of emigration [of Gazans out of the Strip]. I think we need to allow them to emigrate at will," said Ben-Gvir, adding that he is working to coordinate with the prime minister on this.

When asked if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supports the idea of incentivizing emigration from Gaza, Ben-Gvir said that he is met with openness to ideas that in the past had prompted resistance.

Ben-Gvir expanded in the interview with Army Radio on his take on what he would like to see in the Gaza Strip, calling Jewish settlement of Gaza "a welcome idea."

This would be " the biggest punishment for what they did to us on October 7," he said.

Proposed methods to free hostages

"Remember that the only times we beat our enemies were when we took territory from them, and conquering the Gaza strip is certainly an idea, but I must admit that I am not satisfied by it," he said, explaining that settlement is not enough without incentivizing emigration.

The time is now ripe for this incentivization he said.

The Palestinian Authority's Foreign Ministry condemned on Twitter on Sunday "Israeli racist calls to displace citizens from the Gaza Strip," warning against the danger of such calls.

"The ministry calls on the international community to respect its legal responsibilities towards protecting Palestinian prisoners," the ministry added.

In the Army Radio interview, Ben-Gvir was also asked about his resistance to a hostage deal. He said that the hostage deal currently being discussed would not release all hostages, and a deal that would release all hostages would require concessions he is not willing to support.

"I believe that a reckless deal that releases 1,000 Sinwars and stops the war does significant damage to the State of Israel," he said, explaining to Army Radio that these would be conditions in a deal that would release all the hostages.

Asked how he proposes to free the hostages, Ben-Gvir told Army Radio that he has a number of ideas he brings up regularly.

Among these, Ben-Gvir suggested totally stopping gas from being brought into the strip, saying that under President-elect Donald Trump, Israel will be able to do this.

Ben-Gvir also suggested withholding humanitarian aid to create pressure for the release of the hostages. "It's very, very simple - you want humanitarian [aid], give us our hostages, and you'll get humanitarian [aid]."

When the interviewer pointed out that Ben-Gvir can no longer bring the coalition down following the entrance of New Hope-United Right to the coalition, Ben-Gvir said that he knows that Netanyahu does not want his party Otzma Yehudit to leave the government.

Asked if this means he still thinks he has veto power, Ben-Gvir said that the prime minister understands politics.