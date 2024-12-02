WATCH: Israel facilitates entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza, supports WFP bakery operations

In a coordinated humanitarian effort, 40 trucks carrying over 600 tons of flour entered the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday night to support the World Food Program's (WFP) bakery operations.

The transfer, overseen by the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), was carried out through Crossing 96 following comprehensive security inspections at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

As part of the ongoing support for Gaza residents, 16 food trucks entered the southern Gaza Strip through Crossing 96. In comparison, 52 trucks passed through the Erez West crossing to distribute supplies in northern Gaza.

These efforts are part of a broader initiative to provide essential food supplies and facilitate the operations of WFP bakeries in both the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip. Humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip, December 2, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Continued collaboration

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in coordination with COGAT, affirmed their commitment to working with international organizations to ensure the steady flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"This collaborative effort underscores the importance of addressing humanitarian needs while maintaining security protocols," a statement from the IDF noted.

Photos and video footage released by COGAT and the IDF document the entry of trucks at Crossing 96 and the Erez West crossing, showcasing the logistical efforts required to transport the supplies.