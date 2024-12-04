Body of hostage Itai Svirsky, killed in Hamas captivity, recovered by IDF in Gaza

The body of hostage Itai Svirsky, who was taken hostage on October 7 from Kibbutz Be'eri, was recovered by the IDF in a joint operation with the Shin Bet (ISA), the military announced on Wednesday.

"It has been cleared for publication that, in a joint operation by the Shin Bet and the IDF, the body of Itai Svirsky, of blessed memory, was brought from the Gaza Strip for burial in Israel," the statement began.

"Itai, a member of Kibbutz Beeri, was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023. He was tragically killed in captivity, and his body was held in Gaza."

"As part of the operation, the Kidnapped and Missing Persons team in the IDF Human Resources Division, responsible for supporting the families of the kidnapped, worked closely with the Institute for Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police to identify his remains."

"Today, representatives from the Shin Bet and the IDF informed the family of this development."

"The Shin Bet, the IDF, and security forces extend their deepest condolences to the family and will continue to work tirelessly to bring all the kidnapped home," the statement concluded.

In response to the announcement, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said, "Returning Itai's body for proper burial in Israel provides crucial closure for his family."

"However, families are still waiting for their loved ones after 425 days in captivity. Many hostages remain alive but in grave danger, requiring immediate release for urgent medical care and rehabilitation. Others must be returned for dignified burial. The time has come to bring all 100 hostages home," the Forum announced.

On January 15, Hamas announced in a video that Itai Svirsky, 38, had been killed in an IDF airstrike.

Svirsky was held hostage with Yossi Sharabi and Noa Argamani, with the latter rescued by the IDF and Shin Bet in June.

In a video released by Hamas, Argamani announced the deaths of hostages Yossi Sharabi and Itai Svirsky.

"I was located in a building," Argamani said in the Hamas video. "It was bombed by an IDF airstrike, an F16 fighter jet. Three rockets were fired. Two of the rockets exploded, and the other didn't. We were in the building with Al Qassam soldiers and three hostages: Myself, Noa Argamani, Itai Svirsky, and Yossef Sharabi.

"After the building we were in was hit, we were all buried under rubble. Al Qassam soldiers saved my life, and Itai's, unfortunately, we were not able to save Yossi's.

"After many days...two nights, Itai and I were relocated to another place. While we were being transported, Itai was hit by an IDF airstrike. He did not survive."

IDF says Itai Svirsky murdered by Hamas in captivity

The IDF's position is that Svirsky was shot and murdered by Hamas in captivity.

Svirsky was kidnapped from Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7 during Hamas’s rampage through the southern Israeli community. The 38-year-old had been staying with his mother, Orit, 70, at the time.

He and his mother had been hiding under blankets in the safe room when the terrorists stormed in and sprayed the room with bullets, killing Orit.

Itai’s father, Rafi, 71, was also murdered, along with his three golden retrievers.

Sam Halpern and Noa Feigenbaum contributed to this report.