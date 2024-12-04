Haredi soldiers complete air force technicians course, ensuring IAF's operational readiness

A ceremony marking the completion of the Israel Air Force (IAF) technicians course for haredi soldiers took place on Tuesday at a military base in Haifa, the military announced.

The course certified 26 soldiers as Level A technicians for F-16 aircraft at a ceremony at the Haifa Technical Base, the statement said. The newly trained technicians will serve at the hangar, ensuring the operational readiness of IAF fighter jets and their weapons systems.

The IDF’s efforts to integrate haredim into the military and accommodate their religious lifestyle include separate sleeping arrangements, strict kosher standards, and the establishment of a synagogue.

Collaboration allows for adjustments in training, work environment

The hangar is in the "Scorpion" Squadron (105) at the Ramat David airbase, located about 46 km from Israel's border with Lebanon. According to the IDF, its establishment was the result of a collaboration between the personnel department and the “Tzurim” association, in addition to adjustments in the training and work environment.

The base was targeted in a Hezbollah rocket attack in late September, and Hezbollah previously released drone footage of what they claimed was the base. Haredi soldiers completing an F-16 aircraft technicians course, and will ensure the operational readiness of IAF fighter jets. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the summer, 3,000 draft notices were sent to haredim, of whom close to 300 enlisted. Recent protests by haredim against proposed conscription legislation and draft notices include one outside the High Court of Justice in Jerusalem in early June and another outside a recruitment office at the Tel Hashomer base in Ramat Gan in early August.

The former Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef previously commented, “If they force us to go to the army, we will all leave Israel. We will buy tickets and leave.”

Herb Keinon, Yonah Jeremy Bob, and Ellie Esquenazi contributed to this report.