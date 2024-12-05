Millions invested into new bike path to honor victims of Oct. 7, hostages

A new bike path will be opened in the southern Arava on Thursday to commemorate the 11 cyclists killed on October 7 and to honor the safe return of hostages Ofer Kalderon and Ohad Ben Ami, both cyclists, along with the other hostages, Walla reported on Wednesday.

A ride will take place along the recently completed path, spanning from Highway 90 in the Arava to Timna Park, as part of the Southern Arava Bicycle Conference, which is expected to attract dozens of participants.

The bike path, which cost NIS 7 million to install, is part of a larger project aimed at enhancing access to Timna Park, with a total investment of NIS 21 million. Partners in the project include Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), the Eilot Regional Council’s economic division, and the Dead Sea Preservation Government Company.

The broader development efforts have included new internal roads, restored water crossings, and bike paths, improved safety measures, and updated signage, making the park more accessible to cyclists and tourists alike.

Tourist destination

Timna Park draws both domestic and international visitors as a thriving tourist hub, particularly professional and amateur cyclists. Its desert landscape has appealed to many within Israel’s cycling community, the site claimed. The lake at Timna park (credit: JNF-USA)

The new path offers cyclists a potentially safer alternative to Highway 90, the main route to Eilat. Looking ahead, there are plans to extend the trail to Ramon Airport, allowing arriving visitors to cycle directly to the park and back.

Danny Shahar, CEO of the Tourism Ministry, will participate in the commemorative ride. He stated, “I’m honored to ride this new trail, which embodies our development efforts in the Eilat region, started even before the war. This ride is a tribute to the victims of October 7 and a symbol of hope for the safe return of the hostages, so they too may join us on this path one day.”

He added, “We are already preparing for the post-war return of tourists. The Arava is an attractive destination, and the ministry’s investment reflects our commitment to its growth.”