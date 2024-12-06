IDF strikes Hezbollah smuggling routes along Syrian border

The IAF struck Hezbollah's weapon-smuggling routes near the crossings at the Syrian-Lebanese border on Thursday night, the IDF announced on Friday.

The strikes are said to have significantly depleted the capabilities of Hezbollah's Unit 4400, which is in charge of weapons smuggling.

The IDF referred to the strike as part of its efforts to dismantle weapon-smuggling routes used by the Syrian regime in the Syrian-Lebanese border over the past few weeks. Infographic showing the location of the IDF's strikes on Hezbollah weapon's smuggling routes (credit: IDF)

Hezbollah's terror infrastructure

The IDF added that Hezbollah, with the support of the Syrian regime, takes advantage of civilian infrastructure to carry out terrorist activities and smuggle weapons with the purpose of harming Israeli civilians.

Additionally, the IDF stressed that it will continue to eliminate threats to Israel that violate the outlines of the ceasefire agreement, and will not allow Hezbollah to rehabilitate.