Herzog enlists Elon Musk’s help to revive a hostage deal hopes

President Isaac Herzog spoke with billionaire X/Twitter owner and incoming US efficiency czar Elon Musk about pushing forward a hostage deal at the behest of the families of the remaining captives, sources familiar with the conversation told the Financial Times on Friday.

The conversation was part of a push to “pressure wherever pressure can be placed to keep the issue” of the hostages in mind, the familiar party claimed.

Hamas abducted over 250 people when the terror group invaded southern Israel and broke an existing ceasefire. Over 100 hostages remain in captivity, several of which hold US citizenship.

What help can Elon Musk be?

While Musk’s role in the future Trump administration will not likely include responsibilities relating to the Middle East, Musk has been sympathetic to Israel’s plight since Hamas invaded on October 7, 2023. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. (credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

“Musk’s role in the Trump camp is one thing, but he is also the key figure of one of the most important social media platforms for awareness and narrative,” those informed told the Times.

Musk has met with several important Israeli figures, including the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Netanyahu himself, since the war broke out.

Musk’s Starlink service has also been utilized in Gaza at the behest and support of Israel and other regional partners.