Police arrest thirty illegal residents found in Jaffa apartments

Thirty illegal residents were arrested in several Jaffa apartments, Israel Police announced on Saturday.

Over the weekend, Tel Aviv Special Patrol Unit fighters were conducting routine safety operations when members of the unit noticed a suspicious individual at a bus stop.

An initial investigation revealed the suspect to be an illegal resident from Hebron.

After questioning the suspect, the fighters, along with Jaffa police officers, found 29 more illegal residents hiding in several nearby subdivided apartments.

(credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Government plan to counter illegal immigrants

In September, a new package plan to counter the issues caused by the presence of illegal immigrants was announced by the government, with a majority of the NIS 30 million budget being reserved for a program to encourage the voluntary departure of illegal residents.