Government reveals package to deal with illegal immigrants after riots

A new package plan to counter the issues caused by the presence of illegal immigrants was announced by the government on Sunday morning in response to last Saturday's violent Eritrean riots.

In a joint statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the Negev and Galilee Ministry, and the Women's Advancement Ministry, it was announced that an over NIS 30 million budget will be allocated for the plan "the problem of infiltrators."

"We are announcing today a special plan to strengthen south Tel Aviv and other centers where illegal infiltrators are found," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "We are allocating tens of millions to encourage the departure of infiltrators, to strengthen senior citizens, to renovate damaged synagogues, to help students and young people, and more."

Two-thirds of the budget is reserved for a program to encourage the voluntary departure of illegal immigrants.

Synagogues affected by vandalism will be given NIS 3 million, which will also be used to hold community and educational programming at the sites. To improve the quality of life in the area, a drug substitute dispensary would be moved outside the neighborhoods. Legal aid services would be made available to locals. Eritrean asylum seekers who oppose the regime in Eritrea protest outside a conference of regime supporters in south Tel Aviv, September 2, 2023 (credit: ITAI RON/FLASH90)

Netanyahu calls to deport Eritrean rioters

The plan came out of Netanyahu's directives at the special ministerial task force assembled last Sunday to address the problem. At the meeting, Netanyahu called for strident measures, including the deportation of Eritrean rioters. As part of this Sunday's plan, an inter-ministerial team with local authorities would be created to develop and improve plans to address quality of life issues related to illegal immigrants.

Negev and Galilee Minister Yizhak Wasserlauf said the problems for local residents were a problem for all citizens, and it shouldn't only be addressed when it impacts people on a broader scale.

Wasserlauf said the concerned citizens "fear for the safety of their children and their elderly parents and live a difficult reality, which is unacceptable."

Three million shekels would be allocated for student villages in the neighborhoods and efforts would be introduced to strengthen youth programming. Students would receive scholarships under the plan to engage in activities with senior citizens, as part of a program to alleviate loneliness and provide legal aid and a call center for the elderly.

Women's Advancement Minister May Golan said that she had been working on the issue of illegal immigrants in Israel and for over a decade, and that this was a first step by her to provide "holistic assistance to women whose only sin is living in an area that has become plagued by crime and violence" due in part to the rulings of the High Court of Justice.

Three million shekels would be set aside for a community rehabilitation program for women in south Tel Aviv. Another NIS 1.5 million would be set aside to support the "personal resilience" of women living in the areas.

"I made it clear today at the cabinet meeting -- this is not the solution, but only part of an initial rehabilitation, until all illegal infiltrators are removed from Israel and an orderly immigration policy is formulated," said Golan.

Riots last Saturday between Eritreans against and for the regime broke out when a protest was held against the African government. Over 160 people were injured and storefronts were vandalized. Police said that they had to use force to quell the extreme violence, which saw around 60 officers injured.

Rioters were arrested, and at the request of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir moved to administrative detention last Monday. Tel Aviv Deputy Mayor Haim Goren said on Wednesday that he was working with local business owners to identify further offenders. Goren had also claimed that he and his family were attacked by a gang of Eritrean youth Tuesday night.