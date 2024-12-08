IDF has killed 25 Hezbollah terrorists, struck dozens of targets since ceasefire

The IDF has killed 25 of Hezbollah's forces since the ceasefire, and the air force has struck dozens of Hezbollah targets, mostly in southern Lebanon.

There have been almost no gunfights, and Hezbollah has only actually fired two mortars in one incident into Israel - on December 2- since the ceasefire.

In that incident, the two mortars were fired into an open area of the Golan Heights.

Although there have been almost no gunfights, the IDF has said that it has attacked Hezbollah forces or locations when the terror group posed a threat to Israeli forces or tried to break through into southern Lebanon.

Ceasefire terms

Under the terms of the November 26 ceasefire, the IDF must withdraw from southern Lebanon by the end of January, but there is no specific earlier set date to start the withdrawal, and the entire deal is subject to compliance by Hezbollah with the ceasefire. A banner that reads 'Made in USA' hangs on a damaged building, on the second day of the ceasefire between Israel and Iran-backed group Hezbollah, in the Chiyah district of Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 28, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Firing two mortar shells - Hezbollah's weakest weapons - at an open area last week was not expected to end the deal, but it did highlight the fragility and ongoing tensions even several days into the agreement.

Still, since then, there have been no similar Hezbollah violations at the level of firing into Israeli territory and most of the altercations have been the IDF trying to keep Hezbollah forces from sneaking into southern Lebanon or trying to strike Hezbollah rocket crews who had not yet fired on Israel, but were suspected of taking actions to prepare for an attack.

The Israeli position would be that Hezbollah should stay away from its rocket firing positions and munitions and that only unarmed Lebanese civilians can come to southern Lebanon and only when the IDF permits it - at least during the 60-day period.