Supreme Court ends tax-based food stamp criteria, expands eligibility

The Supreme Court of Israel ruled to end the use of municipal property tax (arnona) discounts as a criterion for food stamp eligibility, the court announced on Monday.

Starting in 2025, the program will be managed by the Welfare Ministry and follow guidelines set by the National Food Security Council to ensure fair distribution.

At the hearing, state representatives announced that the food stamp program would expand in 2024 to include more vulnerable groups, such as single mothers, Holocaust survivors, and income support recipients. The changes address concerns about inequities in the current system, the court stated.

The court was responding to a petition from the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, which challenged the Interior Ministry's previous policy. Judges expressed agreement with the petitioners' concerns about the arnona-based system and emphasized the need for an equitable approach. The ruling will reflect the state’s commitment to reform the distribution process.

The Welfare Ministry will oversee the food stamp program using new criteria developed by the National Food Security Council. This is intended to ensure food stamps are allocated to those most in need.

Response from the Movement for Quality Government

Adv. Uri Hess from the Movement for Quality Government’s economic department commented on the court's ruling, saying, “Today’s court decision puts an end to the distortion created by the Interior Ministry—distributing food stamps according to a political decision and not to those who really needed them. This decision will extend the distribution of food stamps to groups that were previously excluded and guarantee that the stamps will be given to those who really need them.”

He added, “We thank the court for the decision and are confident that justice will be done for disadvantaged populations in the country.”