Preserving Ben-Gurion’s legacy: Historic artifacts up for auction to empower Israel’s Negev

A remarkable collection of artifacts that shine a light on the legacy of David Ben-Gurion, Israel's first prime minister, and his visionary efforts for developing the Negev region will be auctioned online between December 11-25, 2024.

This collection, rich with historical significance, includes several unique items intimately connected to Ben-Gurion’s life and mission. Among them are a book personally signed by Ben-Gurion, an original historical document from 1948, a rare photograph capturing him in the Negev, an artistic creation inspired by the region's transformation, and a cherished keepsake from Kibbutz Sde Boker, where he spent his later years.

The auction is being organized by the "Beit Udi" organization in collaboration with Curio Auctions. Proceeds from the event will directly support initiatives aimed at bridging social and educational divides in Israel’s outlying regions, aligning closely with Ben-Gurion’s vision for the nation’s future. A historic document signed by David Ben-Gurion that will be auctioned by ''Beit Udi.'' (credit: Curio Auctions nonprofit organization)

Fulfilling Ben-Gurion's vision

One such initiative is the "Nitzanim" program, designed to prepare young people from the Negev and Galilee for impactful roles in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the country’s high-tech industry, fostering opportunities for personal growth and regional advancement.

Accessible to all, the auction will be hosted on the Curio Auctions website, enabling participants to explore the items and place their bids. This event not only offers a rare opportunity to acquire meaningful pieces of Israeli history but also contributes to transformative programs that promote equal opportunities and regional development.