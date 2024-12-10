'Any sane country would do this': Bennett denies IDF advance on Damascus, outlines defensive needs

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett refuted reports on Tuesday, claiming that the IDF is advancing on Damascus, emphasizing Israel’s defensive objectives in Syria. In a series of posts on X, Bennett clarified that Israel’s actions are not motivated by territorial ambitions or a desire for conflict with the Syrian regime but are aimed at preemptive defense and safeguarding Israeli citizens.

“We are not advancing on Damascus. Israel has no territorial desires and seeks no war with Syria,” Bennett wrote. “Our actions are purely defensive, aimed at addressing the uncertainties in Syria and ensuring the safety of Israelis living on the Golan Heights.”

Contrary to reports: IDF is not advancing on Damascus. Israel is doing exactly what is necessary:1. Destroying advanced Syrian military capabilities before they fall into the hands of radical Jihadists. We do not know what are the motivations of the various players, but we… — Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט (@naftalibennett) December 10, 2024

Bennett outlined two primary objectives behind Israel’s strategy in Syria:

1. Preventing lethal weapons from falling into extremist hands: Bennett emphasized the need to destroy advanced Syrian military capabilities to prevent their acquisition by radical jihadist groups like Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) or ISIS affiliates. “We do not know the motivations of various players, but we CAN deny them certain lethal weapons,” he stated. Reflecting on October 7th, he added, “It teaches us to focus on capabilities rather than motivations.”

2. Establishing a buffer zone:

Terrorism-light?

Bennett also dismissed narratives portraying HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani as moderate, saying, “I hear about Julani who supposedly ‘has become moderate.’ Well, I don’t buy that. Time will tell, but Al-Qaeda and Al-Nusra alumni don’t strike me as reasonable.”

The former prime minister concluded by pointing out the broader geopolitical implications of the developments in Syria, noting, “The post-WWI arrangements are falling apart, and the new Middle East is being shaped as we speak. We need to act wisely and swiftly as this will shape our lives for decades.”