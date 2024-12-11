'Eurovision' and the 'US Election' among top Google searches for Israelis in 2024

Eden Golan and her song "Hurricane" topped trending Google search terms for 2024 among Israelis, according to a summary published by Google on Sunday, KAN News reported.

The summary divided the most popular searches from Israel into categories, ranging from terms related to the war in Gaza and Lebanon, such as ‘Home Front Command’ and ‘Iran,’ to pop culture and sports, KAN News wrote.

In the TV series category, Manayek, KAN 11's police corruption drama, ranked second, while Mekif Milano from KAN Educational came in eighth place.

Euro 2024 and Eurovision

In sports, Euro 2024, the European Football Championship, was the leading search this year, along with the names of athletes such as 17-year-old Lamin Yamal, who led Spain to victory, as well as Israeli athletes Raz Hershko, Tom Reuveni, Oren Smedja, and Peter Palczyk, KAN News added.

In music, "Hurricane," performed by Israeli singer Eden Golan for Eurovision amid violent threats and antisemitism, took first place in search results, followed by searches for Ness & Stila and Omer Adam. Eden Golan represents Israel in the Eurovision final in Malmo, Sweden (credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

KAN News also noted that popular searches included the US presidential election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, concert tickets for Omer Adam, and trendy Tel Aviv restaurants.

Additionally, the Google summary showed Israeli interest in recipes for crumble cookies, bento cakes, and, of course, gefilte fish.