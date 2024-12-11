UNRWA teachers uncovered as Hamas, PIJ terrorists, document shows - NYT

Some 24 United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) employees working in some 24 schools belonging to the organization in the Gaza Strip have been identified as Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad members, the New York Times reported earlier this week, citing a Hamas document provided by the Israeli government.

According to the confidential document, most of these UNRWA employees served in Hamas's military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades. In addition, a majority had important roles in UNRWA schools, serving as principals or deputy principals.

According to the NYT, some of the UNRWA employees remained in their positions even after Israel warned the organization of their terrorist activities. Similarly, the UN agency did not fire Hamas terrorists after tunnels were uncovered within or near its schools.

Israel has said that UNRWA staff were employed by Hamas and were involved in the kidnapping of Israelis during the October 7 massacre perpetrated by Hamas in southern Israel.

October 7 victims sue UNRWA

In June, over 100 victims of the October 7 massacre filed a lawsuit against UNRWA, stating the organization aided Hamas. UNRWA (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

“The terrorist who held me hostage for 53 days worked as a school teacher for UNRWA,” former hostage Ditza Heiman said in a statement made at the time.

In August, Ayelet Samerano, mother of Yonatan Samerano, who was killed on October 7 and whose body was kidnapped to Gaza, apostrophized UNRWA chief Philippe Lazarini, telling him UNRWA had kidnapped her son.

In November, Israel canceled its contract with the agency, forcing it to shut down in east Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank within three months.

UNRWA can operate solely with the permission of the government that controls the regions in which it acts.

Tovah Lazaroff and Ron Kampeas contributed to this report.