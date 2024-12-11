'For the future of the State of Israel': High Court hears petition for Oct. 7 national probe

The High Court of Justice discussed a petition on Wednesday calling for the establishment of a National Commission of Inquiry into the events of October 7.

Relatives of October 7 victims and hostages held in Gaza captivity were present at the discussion. Among them were Einav Zangauker, the mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, and Ilana Gritzewesky, his partner. They were joined by Eyal Eshel, the father of Roni Eshel, an IDF observer who was killed on October 7, and Chagit Chen, the mother of Itay Chen, whose body is held in Gaza, among others.

The petition was submitted by the Zulat for Equality and Human Rights research institute and the Movement for Quality Government and was signed by 86 former MKs.

Among those in attendance were Zehava Gal-On, Mossi Raz, Michal Rozin, and Major-General (res.) Noam Tibon and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Harel.

Before the start of the hearing, Justice David Mintz addressed the government representative, attorney Michael Rabilo, and asked, "Why not hold a government plenary session to deliberate on this matter?"

Rabilo responded that the timing was subject to the government’s decision.

"We believe that the entire matter of establishing a commission of inquiry should be addressed after the war ends. The military needs to remain focused on operations in Syria and Lebanon," he said.

Eyal Eshel appeals to court

At the opening of the hearing, Eshel stated, "We are living in days when the Israeli government is intensifying efforts to obscure the pursuit of truth regarding the failures of October 7."

He noted that the lack of a national probe "severely undermines the ability to uncover the truth," adding that such a probe "should have been established weeks after the war began."

He further asserted that the absence of a probe and the failure to uncover the truth would "inevitably lead to further failures."

“You have full authority, along with the backing of the families of October 7 - those of us who paid the ultimate price. Order the establishment of a National Commission of Inquiry. It is the only body equipped to investigate everything, everyone, across all systems, without fear. Not for the sake of closure but for the future of the State of Israel," Eshel stated.