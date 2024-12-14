Israel's northern border: A crossroads of security and strategy - opinion

The 1998 film Sliding Doors, directed by Peter Howitt and starring Gwyneth Paltrow, explores a compelling premise: how small decisions and seemingly trivial moments can drastically alter the course of a person’s life.

The movie begins with the protagonist, Helen, rushing to catch a train. In one timeline, she makes it onto the train, while in the other, she misses it. This split sets off two parallel narratives, each shaped by the divergent paths of that single moment. The film poignantly demonstrates how minor events can cascade into significant consequences, changing relationships, careers, and personal identity.

This concept of “sliding doors” moments resonates far beyond the realm of fiction. These pivotal junctures occur in personal lives and on the global stage, shaping the trajectory of individuals and nations alike.

Today, as the foul and wicked Assad regime in Syria comes to its deserved ignominious end, the world finds itself at a profound sliding doors moment. This is particularly true for Israel, a nation constantly facing existential questions about its security, strategy, and future.

The spectacular collapse of the Assad regime has introduced both uncertainty and opportunity. For Israel, the northern border—long, tense, and heavily monitored—is at the heart of this sliding door moment. The horrifying events of October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise massacre from Gaza, brought to the fore the catastrophic consequences of underestimating threats to national security. IDF soldiers overlook the Golan Heights, along the border between Israel and Syria, December 11, 2024 (credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)

The question now is whether Israel will act decisively to ensure that its northern border cannot be violated in the same way, or whether it will adopt a more cautious, wait-and-see approach as new actors emerge in Syria.

Decisive action has already involved preemptive measures to fortify defenses and establish deterrence, ensuring that the vacuum left by Assad’s downfall does not become a breeding ground for hostile forces. However, such actions carry risks, including the potential for escalation and international criticism.

Conversely, a more passive approach might avoid immediate conflict but leave Israel vulnerable to future threats, especially if Syrian rebels or other groups seize power and weapons and turn their focus toward Israel.

These are not just strategic decisions but existential ones. How Israel navigates this moment will have profound implications for its security, its people, and its place in a volatile region. Yet, as a non-politician, these weighty decisions are not for me to make. Instead, they invite reflection on the nature of sliding doors moments in our own lives—moments that, while smaller in scale, are no less transformative.

Critical junctures

JUST AS nations face critical junctures, so do individuals. These moments can range from monumental decisions to seemingly trivial ones. Shall we take that job offer in a new city? Shall we muster the courage to ask someone on a date? Shall we move to a different community or enroll in a course that might broaden our horizons? Even simpler choices—like whether to strike up a conversation with a stranger or volunteer for a cause—can set off chains of events that shape who we are and who we become.

Consider the example of attending an inspirational TED Talk or a lesson on Jewish history. A single talk might introduce a new idea or perspective that changes the trajectory of your career or personal life. Or think about deciding whether to speak to a sad-looking person you encounter in your daily routine. That small act of kindness could brighten their day, inspire them to make a positive change, or even create a lasting bond. These moments may seem inconsequential in isolation, but over time, they add up to define our paths and identities.

'Sliding doors moments'

The sliding doors moments in our lives often present us with a choice: to act or not to act. Action requires courage, foresight, and a willingness to embrace uncertainty. Inaction, while sometimes the safer choice, can mean lost opportunities and lingering regret. Yet, even in hindsight, it is often impossible to know what the “right” decision was. This uncertainty is part of what makes these moments so profound—and so human. Rabbi David Hartmann once wrote, “There is no progress without risk.”

For leaders making decisions on the global stage, the stakes of sliding doors moments are immense. Their choices can affect millions of lives, alter the course of history, and redefine the future of nations. In these moments, we pray that God guides them toward wisdom, justice, and peace.

But we, too, face our own moments of decision, and they deserve no less prayerful consideration. While our choices may not make headlines, they shape the world in quieter yet equally meaningful ways. A single act of kindness, a bold career move, or a decision to volunteer can ripple outward, affecting not just our lives but the lives of those around us.

FAITH CAN be a source of strength and clarity in these moments. Turning to prayer, meditation, or reflection can help us discern the path that aligns with our values and purpose. Seeking counsel from trusted mentors, friends, or family members can also provide valuable perspectives, helping us navigate the uncertainties of pivotal decisions.

The nature of sliding doors moments is that they often arrive unannounced. We rarely recognize their significance until much later, when we look back and see how one choice led to another, and then another, creating a narrative we could not have predicted. This unpredictability can be daunting, but it is also what makes life rich and full of possibility.

In the face of uncertainty, the best we can do is approach these moments with intention and integrity. Whether the stakes are personal or national, the decisions we make reflect who we are and what we value. For Israel, the current sliding doors moment will require leadership, vision, and resolve. For each of us, our own moments of choice call for courage, empathy, and faith.

The concept of sliding doors reminds us that life is a series of interconnected moments, each offering a choice that can shape the future. For Israel, standing at the crossroads of history, the decisions made today will echo for generations. For individuals, the choices we make—big and small—define the stories of our lives.

As we navigate these moments, let us pray for wisdom and guidance, not only for world leaders but also for ourselves. In doing so, we can embrace the possibilities of each sliding doors moment, trusting that our choices, made with care and conviction, will lead us to where we are meant to be.

The writer is a rabbi and physician who lives in Ramat Poleg, Netanya. He is a co-founder of Techelet-Inspiring Judaism.