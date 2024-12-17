IDF allows visitors to see 'burning bush' on Mt. Karkom, but what is it? - explainer

The military announced on Monday that it would allow visitors to Mount Karkom in Israel's southern Negev region ahead of the "burning bush" phenomenon, which is set to take place on December 21.

The military noted it would open the area, habitually an IDF fire zone, on December 20-21.

During a few days in December, in the afternoon hours, the sunlight reflects on the edges of an aperture in a cave on Mt. Karkom, producing a fire-like effect and assimilating the biblical burning bush via which God was revealed to Moses in the Bible.

The radiating light is particularly visible on December 21, the shortest day of the year.

With an elevation of 850 meters above sea level, the mount also boasts an array of archeological findings and mural drawings dating primarily to the Bronze Age. Israeli's visit Mount Karkom to see the 'Burning Bush' phenomenon on Tuesday, December 21st, 2021. (credit: RON PELED)

Some of the drawings also depict Jewish religious motifs, such as biblical animals and the enaction of the Exodus story.

According to the Har HaNegev Tourism Center, some researchers believe the mount to have been a lieu of worship, with archeologist Emmanuel Anati identifying it as Mount Sinai.

IDF cautions visitors

Ahead of the opening of the area for visitors, the military asked that the public "refrain from entering the restricted adjacent areas and to allow security forces to continue carrying out their missions.

"Live-fire training is taking place in these areas, and therefore, entering a military zone without prior coordination and approval endangers the safety of travelers," the military's statement read.