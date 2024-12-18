High Court calls for response on recognition of slain hostage Alon Shamriz as fallen IDF soldier

The High Court pressed the state on Wednesday to answer the family of Alon Shamriz, a slain hostage, on whether he will be recognized as a fallen soldier, the family said.

The state had requested an extension in its answer until the end of January due to the change in defense ministers and the security situation, according to the family.

Shamriz was killed when he and two other hostages, Yotam Chaim and Samer Talalka, escaped their captors and were mistakenly shot by IDF forces. The three were shot as they exited a building in Gaza and were waving a white flag while approaching IDF soldiers and shouting in Hebrew.

The family submitted a request in December 2023 that Shamriz be recognized as a fallen soldier, which was denied by the IDF.

The family explained the request in December, saying that the circumstances surrounding the death were “tragic and extreme” and that “under these circumstances, it is appropriate that [the slain hostages] be recognized as they were: Heroes and warriors who fell in battle; martyrs of the IDF.”

The family has also said that Shamriz was called up for reserve duty on October 7, further strengthening the argument that he should be recognized as a fallen IDF soldier. High Court of Justice May 3, 2020 (credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)

Feeling encouraged

“The judges’ clear remarks to the state during the discussion provide a sense of encouragement to the family – both regarding the need to recognize Alon as a fallen IDF soldier under the painful and exceptional circumstances, and finally to fully and properly regulate the state’s handling of such difficult cases,” the family’s lawyer said on Wednesday.

“We are leaving the hearing encouraged,” said Yonatan Shamriz, Alon’s brother. “I believe our arguments were heard, and I feel we received a lot of support. We’re leaving this discussion with a great deal of optimism, even though no decision was made here, and we will continue our just struggle.”

Shamriz’s brother Yonatan spoke at a memorial for his brother earlier this month, saying that missing his brother has become harder as time goes by.

“It only gets harder. Time doesn’t heal, and the pain doesn’t weaken.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“I miss you so much. I miss our time together, the family we used to be. I miss the hummus on Fridays and basketball afterward. I miss the nights at the pub. I miss the smile on our parents’ faces.”

Yonatan added that his brother had “done the impossible,” stressing that he “did not let anyone decide for him and left this world as a free man against all odds.”

“We will not relent; we will not give up no matter how hard it gets. We will ensure that those responsible are held accountable, and we will ensure they take responsibility.”

IDF's decision regarding Maj. (res.) Asaf Dagan

Last month, Yonatan Shamriz welcomed IDF’s decisions to recognize the extenuating circumstances surrounding the deaths of Maj. (res.) Asaf Dagan and Major (res.) Ze’ev ‘Jabo’ Hanoch Erlich – granting Erlich fallen soldier status and Dagan a military burial.

Dagan committed suicide in October after suffering from severe PTSD, according to his family. The High Court ruled that Dagan be given a military burial after his family pushed for it.

Erlich was killed while embedded with an IDF unit in Lebanon as a civilian.

“I commend the defense establishment for the justified decision to recognize Assaf Dagan as a fallen IDF soldier, a decision that follows the recognition of Jabo, who fell in Lebanon.

“These decisions reflect a change in the spirit of sensitivity and logic within the military, which I believe will also be reflected in the case of my heroic brother.”

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.