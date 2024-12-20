'Jesus lived and died as a Jew': Chikli slams Pope for Vatican keffiyeh nativity display

Amichai Chikli, Israel’s Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister, has accused Pope Francis of perpetuating “dangerous blood libel” against Israel and distorting history in a strongly worded letter sent on Thursday.

Chikli’s criticism focused on two recent Vatican actions: the Pope’s comments suggesting that allegations of genocide in Gaza “should be carefully investigated” and a nativity display portraying Jesus wrapped in a keffiyeh, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism.

“Two weeks ago, you took part in a display that echoes the Palestinian narrative, portraying Jesus as a Palestinian Arab,” Chikli wrote. “Had this been a one-time matter, I would not have written. However, in a more severe expression, you recently insinuated that the State of Israel ‘might be’ committing genocide in Gaza.”

He slammed the use of the term genocide, writing: “As a nation that lost six million of its sons and daughters in the Holocaust, we are especially sensitive to the trivialization of the term ‘genocide’—a trivialization that is dangerously close to Holocaust denial.”

A nativity scene featuring baby Jesus wrapped in a keffiyeh was unveiled in St. Peter’s Square as part of the Vatican's Christmas display more than a week ago, designed by Bethlehem artists Johny Andonia and Faten Nastas Mitwasi. Pope Francis, at the event, called for peace, condemning war and the arms industry, stating, “Enough with wars, enough of violence!” The artwork, “Nativity of Bethlehem 2024,” was created with olive wood, mother-of-pearl, and other materials, showcasing Palestinian symbolism. This display follows Pope Francis’ recent controversial comments suggesting that Israel’s actions in Gaza might constitute genocide. Pope Francis, with a large bruise on his chin, arrives to hold an audience with donors of the St. Peter's Square Christmas tree and Nativity scene, at the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, December 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI)

‘Rewriting history’

Chikli also condemned the nativity display as an example of historical distortion, linking it to broader efforts to undermine Jewish historical connections.

“It is a well-known fact that Jesus was born to a Jewish mother, lived as a Jew, and died as a Jew,” Chikli stated. “There is no other way to understand this decision than as a deliberate adoption of the Palestinian narrative.”

He emphasized Bethlehem’s significance in Jewish history, writing: “Bethlehem is the city where Rachel, our matriarch, died giving birth to Benjamin, and where David, son of Jesse, was born—the same David who became the King of Israel and made Jerusalem its capital.”

The minister refuted comparisons between Israel’s actions in Gaza and genocide, calling such accusations “a disgusting attempt to rewrite history.” He described Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel as “savage” and detailed the atrocities committed:

"These terrorists committed horrific war crimes against humanity, including the massacre of dozens of Israeli families, the rape and sadistic torture of women, and the kidnapping of children, elderly, and men," Chikli wrote. "This is what we are fighting against. It is astonishing that this even needs to be explained to the world."

To highlight the severity of the term genocide, Chikli referenced Treblinka, where “845,000 Jews from Poland were murdered.” He wrote: “This is what genocide looks like. To compare this to Israel’s fight against Hamas is a dangerous distortion of history.”

A plea for clarity

Chikli urged Pope Francis to clarify his position on what he called “the blood libel against the Jewish state.” He acknowledged the Pope’s previous efforts to strengthen Jewish-Christian ties, mainly through meetings with Jewish leaders and families of Israeli hostages.

“We know you are a close friend of the Jewish people,” Chikli wrote while stressing the importance of rejecting false allegations against Israel. “Your guidance, actions, and leadership have tremendous influence worldwide.”

Chikli also referenced the upcoming 60th anniversary of the Nostra Aetate Declaration, which marked a turning point in Jewish-Christian relations.

The letter concluded with a call for moral leadership. “Truth and God are one,” Chikli wrote. “We ask you to stand for the truth.”

The letter underscores growing tensions between Israel and the Vatican, particularly over narratives surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the historical legacy of Jewish-Christian relations.