Two Negev residents were arrested for weapon smuggling

Two Negev residents were arrested for smuggling weapons in a joint operation by the Israel Police Southern District's Magen Unit and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Israel Police announced on Monday.

Zaher Abu Rakeik, a resident of Bir Hadaj, and Imad Huashla, from Huashla/Al-Qasr as-Sir, were taken in for questioning in November 2024 on suspicion of smuggling weapons across the Sinai border.

During their interrogation, evidence was found implicating Zaher and Imad in an October 19, 2024, operation to smuggle eight firearms and ammunition across the Sinai border. This operation was stopped by the IDF’s Paran Brigade, which used a drone to prevent the weapons from being transferred.

Further investigation revealed their involvement in an additional smuggling attempt. Authorities seized a MAG rifle and an M-16 assault rifle as part of the probe.

This case comes amid a rise in cross-border weapons smuggling over the past year. Following the investigation, an indictment was filed on Monday, charging the two suspects. Israel Police at the scene of an explosion in southern Tel Aviv, August 18, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Smuggling attempts

In November, the IDF and Israel Police reported that security forces intercepted several individuals attempting to sneak 14 pistols and over 65 weapon parts in the Jordan Valley region.

The weapons smugglers were intercepted near Adam Bridge.