‘Explicit instructions to target our rescuers’: MDA heroes honored for extraordinary dedication

President Isaac Herzog and senior leaders gathered on Sunday to pay tribute to the heroes of Magen David Adom during an event organized by the Israeli Friends of MDA Society.

Held in the presence of bereaved families, donors, and MDA personnel, the evening recognized the organization’s unparalleled contributions during the Israel-Hamas War and beyond.

President Herzog expressed gratitude for MDA’s extraordinary efforts amid the most challenging circumstances.

“On the morning of October 7, Simchat Torah, and during the relentless attacks on Israel’s home front during the war... you ran, and continue to run, into the fire with extraordinary dedication, inspiring solidarity, and profound commitment to your mission,” Herzog stated. He highlighted MDA’s resilience, calling it “the ethical and professional DNA of MDA, built together over decades.”

MDA Global President Gilad Erdan also addressed the audience, sharing chilling details about the threats faced by MDA personnel.

Explicit instructions to target MDA

“The Shin Bet found on the bodies of Hamas Nukhba terrorists documents revealing a chilling fact – explicit, detailed instructions to target Magen David Adom stations, ambulances, and our ‘white-uniformed warriors’ whose sole purpose is to save lives,” he revealed. “These shocking documents illustrate clearly that MDA personnel stand and act on the front lines, ready to risk their lives for the citizens of Israel.”

The event featured a panel of MDA members who recounted harrowing stories of heroism. MDA paramedic Aviv Shneur, a resident of Sderot, shared how he treated his critically injured friend, EMT Hananel Jerafi, in his own living room after their ambulance was attacked by Hamas terrorists. Shneur later returned to the MDA station to treat numerous other casualties.

Another story came from MDA EMT Adam Safadi, who lost his daughter in a missile strike on a soccer field in Majdal Shams. Despite his personal tragedy, Safadi continued to treat the injured. During the event, he presented President Herzog with a football bearing the names and photos of the children killed.

MDA Director-General Eli Bin reflected on the organization’s efforts over the last 14 months, emphasizing the strength and adaptability of MDA’s personnel.

"This activity demonstrated to all the strength of Magen David Adom, our national rescue organization, which relies on its human capital, groundbreaking technology, and limitless commitment to saving lives," he said.

Throughout the evening, donations of ambulances and critical medical equipment underscored the deep appreciation for MDA’s work. Bin concluded, “Thanks to the support of Israeli Friends of Magen David Adom and donors, we will continue to save lives, strengthen national resilience, and serve as a beacon of hope.”