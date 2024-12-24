Katz instructs IDF to provide Nahal Oz observer families with full recordings from Oct. 7

Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to provide the families of the Nahal Oz observers killed on October 7 with the recordings taken from their last 24 hours on the outpost, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Katz's statement came after the IDF released the recordings to the families on Monday. However, the release sparked much controversy as the family members received recordings that were said to be mostly bereft of content and had many gaps. Notably, the families waited for over a year to receive the footage since the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Eyal Eshel, father of IDF observer Roni Eshel, who was killed at the Nahal Oz outpost on October 7, slammed the IDF for providing such footage and accused it of indicating a "cover-up" in a Tuesday Radio 103FM interview.

After much criticism received from the families, the IDF said that it was "withholding no information from them." It then invited the family members to schedule a time to come listen to the entire recording in person.

"The IDF is responsive to the families' requests, has no intention of causing further suffering to the families, and regrets any harm that may have been caused," it added. Eyal Eshel, father of slain IDF observer Roni Eshel, at a press conference ahead of a hearing of petitions to the High Court of Justice. December 12, 2024. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Katz's instructions

After a discussion with the military, Katz instructed the IDF to provide families with the full communication recordings from the day of the massacre, Israeli media said.

The Defense Ministry said that "Katz instructed the IDF to deliver the observer recordings from Nahal Oz in full to the families, except for limited segments with clear security constraints."

"This is part of the need for full transparency with the families and in continuation of his directive to the IDF to complete the investigations into the events of October 7 by the end of January, so they can also be shared with the families," it added.