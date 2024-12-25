'Could've ended in disaster': Fragments of Houthi missile interceptor hit Be’er Ya’acov house

Interceptor fragments fell on the house of Mor Steinberg-Golan, a 24-year-old resident of Be'er Ya'akov, after intercepting a Houthi missile early on Wednesday morning.

In an interview with Walla, she described the moment she noticed interceptor fragments in her house's yard immediately after the sirens sounded in the early morning hours.

According to Steinberg-Golan, she and her family were in the bomb shelter when the alarm sounded, and they remained in their shelter for a few more minutes to ensure their safety.

"We didn't believe it was close to us. We stayed in the bomb shelter for a few more minutes to be safe," she shared. A public bomb shelter in Rehavia, Jerusalem. (credit: HANNAH BROWN)

"After a few minutes, we left the bomb shelter and saw the interceptor fragments waiting for us in the yard of the house. It was very frightening because we didn't know exactly what had happened."

She added that the fragments fell near her window, near the bomb shelter. "They hit the wall of our house; the air conditioner was torn off, and the yard was half broken."

Visible danger

According to her, it was "very close," and the danger was visible. "If we hadn't entered the bomb shelter, it could have ended in disaster. This emphasizes the importance of staying in a protected area, especially late at night when everyone wants to go back to sleep," she explained.

After identifying the fragments of the interception, Steinberg Golan called the police, and security forces and municipal teams were called to the scene.

"The police cleared the fragments of the interception by hand from our yard," she said. "They told us to wait until the place was cleared out of fear that the materials in the fragments of the interception might explode again."

Mor's cousin, Meital Merhav, 29, who arrived in Israel just five days ago from New Jersey for a two-week family visit, has already experienced three nightly alarms following missile launches from Yemen.

"This is a shock; this whole thing about alarms is new to me. Luckily, I slept in the emergency room," Meital shared, adding, "The family is fine. We couldn't believe it fell here in the yard. No one imagines something like this. We went outside, opened the door, and saw it was there. Luckily, it only ended with property damage. It was a traumatic experience. I'm glad everyone is okay."