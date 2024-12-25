Caregiver steals hundreds of thousands of shekels from elderly patient

A caregiver stole hundreds of thousands of shekels from a disabled and elderly cancer patient, Israel Police announced on Tuesday.

The suspect, a 26-year-old female caregiver working at a medical center in Manshiya Zabda, about 13 km west of Nazareth, in northern Israel, was privately employed to care for the disabled 77-year-old cancer patient in his apartment.

According to police, the caregiver took advantage of his health condition and used his credit cards to steal large sums of money, amounting to hundreds of thousands of shekels.

Due to suspicions of theft, the Coastal District Police initiated an investigation through its Haifa station.

In police custody

The caretaker was soon brought in by the police for questioning, where she was later arrested.

She is currently in police custody.