The Consulate General of Israel in Atlanta has created a new initiative in which participants can create unique ornaments to raise awareness of and call for the release of the hostages by adding the names and photos of those still held captive in Gaza.

“As Christmas approached this year, a time when families come together, we wanted to use the opportunity to raise awareness to the fact that there are still 100 hostages, among them seven Americans, who should also be home with their families”, Anat Sultan-Dadon, Consul General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, told The Jerusalem Post.

The consulate has reached out to several prominent churches in Atlanta who have agreed to display the special ornaments on their Christmas trees. In addition, they produced an explanatory sheet through which individuals can also print the ornaments and hang them on their Christmas trees.

Details of the ornaments

The ornaments include a photo of each of the 100 hostages still held captive by Hamas, which will be hung on the Christmas tree using a yellow ribbon associated with the struggle for their release.

“The First Baptist Church of Atlanta, a mega church, was the first to agree to the initiative,” Anat Sultan-Dadon told the Post. Israel's Atlanta consulate creates initiative where participants create ornaments for Gaza hostages. (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

“Israel is blessed with many supportive friends out there, and many of them don’t know how they can actively support Israel at this time. This tree is a way to encourage them to act and to use their voices for the hostages and for Israel.”